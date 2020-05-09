Ryan Reynolds has published the first photo of her 3rd child with Blake Lively

Oh, baby !

Ryan Reynolds we did “discover” her new-born baby, fruit of her union with Blake Lively… at least, in his own way ! The actor Deadpool has published a family photo with his wife and their last little girl on Twitter on Wednesday. But, as is often the case with Ryan, he has very cleverly hidden the face of her bundle of joy by adding a smiley face drawn above.

Fans of the actor 42-year-old share his sense of humor and went out of their jokes. “Your baby has the smile of Blake :’)”, commented a user. Another added : “What a beautiful family photo, everyone is beautiful. She has your eyes.”

Although we may not be able to discover the face of the daughter of Ryan and Blake, this is the first time that he talked of his new treasure.

At the beginning of October, Us Weekly we learned that Blake gave birth to their third child two months ago. At the time, it was unknown if the couple had a boy or a girl, but with this new message of the actor, we now know that the two stars are parents to three daughters.