Ryan Reynolds has published the first photo of her 3rd child with Blake Lively

Oh, baby !
Ryan Reynolds we did “discover” her new-born baby, fruit of her union with Blake Lively… at least, in his own way ! The actor Deadpool has published a family photo with his wife and their last little girl on Twitter on Wednesday. But, as is often the case with Ryan, he has very cleverly hidden the face of her bundle of joy by adding a smiley face drawn above.
Fans of the actor 42-year-old share his sense of humor and went out of their jokes. “Your baby has the smile of Blake :’)”, commented a user. Another added : “What a beautiful family photo, everyone is beautiful. She has your eyes.”
Although we may not be able to discover the face of the daughter of Ryan and Blake, this is the first time that he talked of his new treasure.
At the beginning of October, Us Weekly we learned that Blake gave birth to their third child two months ago. At the time, it was unknown if the couple had a boy or a girl, but with this new message of the actor, we now know that the two stars are parents to three daughters.
Blake and Ryan have a small James Reynolds4 years old, and Inez Reynolds, 2 years old. It is not known the first name of the small last.
Even if you don’t know what it’s like to the youngest, the pretty photo is all the same dream. The two lovebirds seem to the angels and look at each other lovingly with a broad smile. The canadian actor, poses affectionately, his hand on the head of Blake. Cute !
In addition to the photo, the star of The proposal has used the social network to share an important message on climate change.
“I love British Columbia. I want my daughters to enjoy the same playground as the one in which I grew up”, he wrote. “On the 21st of October, the candidate for whom you vote will SHAPE THE ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY. I am proud of the progress on climate made in the last four years.”