Ryan Reynolds is a great compliment to Melody Daoust

Photo credit –

Screenshot Instagram / GQ.com

On Wednesday, the company CCM has announced a donation of 500 000 surgical masks to the workers of the health network.

The medical equipment should be delivered in full by 27 April.

This outpouring of generosity drew many accolades, including those of none other than Ryan Reynolds. In fact, the actor, a native of Vancouver, has commended CCM for this gift via Twitter. The actor who played the character of Deadpool has said that if his daughters played a day of hockey, this would be with the equipment CCM.

Thank you @CCMHockey for donating 500k masks. This is how it’s done! I can’t promise my daughters will play hockey, but you can be damn sure they’ll be wearing your gear every day from now on. 🏒 🇨🇦 https://t.co/hlkqJbTDrA — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 8, 2020

Mélodie Daoust

The tweet from Ryan Reynolds has attracted the attention of the player in québec Mélodie Daoust. The double olympic medallist has backed the message of the actor in complimenting the company CCM. The attacking Team Canada and the Canadian was also detained Ryan Reynolds providing his services to give lessons in hockey to his daughters.

The actor, 43-year-old has responded to this message by accepting this offer. He also added that learning how to play hockey with Mélodie Daoust, it was like receiving music lessons from the Beatles.