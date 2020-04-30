Ryan Reynolds is hot for a second “6 Underground”

Despite a band – looks pretty heavy, 6 Underground, there was clearly not unanimous among the public . Released 13 December on Netflix, the film was judged to be a little original and a little deep . Without be a disaster, it has not brought the desired success . Yet, Ryan Reynolds would be hot for a second component .

In an interview given to Screenrantthe interpreter of Deadpool already has ideas for the sequel . “It would be fun to do a sequel with a different atmosphere . Hid would be fun to do a sequel to the Thomas Crowne, with a vibe of old school film turning, somewhere in eastern Europe“explains – t – it to the media . “You know, as an actor, we are always asking what will be the next job and when it will arrive . Then able to make a series of 9 films would certainly be awesome . But it would be necessary that each episode reinvents itself completely“ .

A little later, he also met with CinéPop, evoking once again his desire to move on to a new project with Michael Bay, the director and the film strip . “We would be leaving for a suite because we are in love . This distribution is really like, so it would be super fun if that happened !__”

As you say, that the team looks more than hot for a second film . To see now whether the success will be enough to go to Netflix reiterates the experience .