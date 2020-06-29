Ryan Reynolds is interrupted the meeting of the X-Men

The Deadpool tenacious aspire to be more than a X-Men in training. Therefore, there is no doubt that he is more of an ace in the sleeve to be included in the group of mutants. For example Ryan Reynolds joined a virtual meeting to Zoom in and out without prior notice, to the chagrin of Hugh Jackman and other members of the franchise.

Through the chain of Global Citizen, a video was released that, despite the fact that only lasts a minute and a half, is worth its weight in gold, for the simple fact of bringing together popular characters of the saga X-Men, which began in the year 2000 .

Honestly, it’s a little surreal. I can’t believe this is 20 years after the first movie, ” says Jackman, before his co-star Halle Berry, Patrick Stewart and Famke Janssen exchange compliments with each other. Apparently, Ian McKellen It is also present (but with your camera turned off) and is the first out of the meeting of Zoom when the face of Ryan Reynolds appears.

Confronted with the histrions surprised and playful, the protagonist of Deadpool explains that he felt it appropriate to join the conversation, because he also was part of an episode of mutants. “X-Men Origins! “Exclaimed the other, in reference to the unfortunate spin-off of Wolverine, where Reynolds played for the first time, the mercenary’s mercenary.

Although this is not, obviously, the welcome, the Canadian manages to James mcavoy already Sophie Turner (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) in the videoconference. However, they all leave out the two immediately under the pretext of having a meeting of Split and Game of Thrones, respectively. Berry, Janssen, and Stewart with similar excuses.

It is only you and me, Logan. Do you know, then, what is the purpose of this meeting? “Asks Reynolds before giving access to a enthusiast View Liev Schreiberanother of the stars of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Hugh Jackman fall right in the head, frustrated.

This encounter of the comic book has been designed in the framework of the celebration dedicated to the workers of the health sector (among other trades), during the current crisis of the health. Global Citizen It is a platform that informs and calls to action to all those who want to contribute to a social change favourable to them.