Ryan Reynolds is much too proud of himself, Blake Lively is laughing and it is hilarious (PHOTOS)

Recently, Blake Lively has made a surprising declaration of love for Ryan Reynolds for his birthday. As we know, the two lovebirds love to spoof on the social networks. Very secretive about their romance, they let go completely on the web and it is often very funny. Together since 2011, the couple just welcome their third child, a girl whom it is not yet known the name. In addition to be happy personally, they are professionally. Starting with the canadian actor, who has enjoyed real success with Aviation Ginhis brand of alcohol that specialized in gin. An achievement of which he may be a little too proud according to his wife.

By noting that its mark was first in the ranking of VinePair, Ryan Reynolds could not resist the idea of the show not once but several times in his story Instagram. A gesture that has not failed to react to his companion Blake Lively. The actress is not shy to make fun of him. “My husband has no tact. He reposts literally 37 minutes later. In case you missed it” she thus writes in his story, taclant with a sense of humor to his sweetheart for its lack of humility. Hilarious ! Always also an accomplice, the couple has very clearly not finished to make us laugh. Elsewhere in the news, we will reveal to you the 10 best halloween costumes celebrities for Halloween 2019.