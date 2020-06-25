Ryan Reynolds is to have a precise idea of the director and a stage totally WTF !

There is little, Rob Liefeld, creator of Deadpool had said that he imagined to see Ryan Reynolds, the interpreter of the super-hero to the cinema, to the commands of the following Deadpool. It may well be that the desire of Liefeld, that you do not see a good eye the arrival of the character in the MCU, takes place.

Transformers to Deadpool ?

In fact, if you believe the noises of the hallways, Reynolds would be approached Marvel to present their ideas in the next movie of the character. However, the actor would not be behind the camera, but is very involved in the development of the film. The rumors suggest a name that Ryan Reynolds is well known.

According to rumors, Michael Bay has been approached to provide the project Deadpool 3. The director and the actor are well known because they had already worked together for the movie 6 of the Metro for Netflix to which the scenario was signed by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers of Deadpool.

The idea of proposing Deadpool 3 Michael Bay, director of Transformersit is not absurd. The filmmaker knows well the recipe of box-office hits.

Deadpool the explosion of the X-Men and the fantastic Four ?

During the meeting between Reynolds and the head of Marvel, Kevin Present, the actor would have also taken the opportunity to propose an idea for a scenario. The interpreter of Wade Wilson would, therefore, have been explained to Present thathe imagined falling from his character in the MCU with a confrontation between him and the super-hero team of Fox/Marvel. In other words, that Deadpool destroyed the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. A scenario completely WTF that you can’t see the light of day only under the condition that the head of the House of Ideas, adhere to the idea.

For the moment, nothing official, just rumors. Let’s see if this will continue in the near future… And you, what do you think of this director to the orders of Deadpool 3 and the idea that the stage of Reynolds ?