Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland who met in a challenge unlikely, and the canvas is set on fire

What new, more pleasing in containment ? Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland who met in a challenge unlikely but extremely entertaining was exactly the kind of info that we needed for a good start to the weekend.

In a period of containment, the challenges are linked to social networks, and the stars are no exception to the rule. Evidenced by the last challenge completely absurd but rather imaginative Tom Holland, alias Spider-Man.

He has posted in his story instagram, a video of him in a pear tree tempting as well as could put on a t-shirt, revealing his gorgeous chocolate bars, to the delight of his fans…

whoever invented this “handstand tshirt challenge” and got Tom Holland to flex shirtless on insta stories… thank u very much

pic.twitter.com/RlHu79aBx9 — Jo Bradley (@JoLucyBradley) April 2, 2020

If this simple video would have already been enough to do more than one, it does not stop there. The interpreter of Peter Parker in the last two Avengers took the opportunity to tag his two buddies, Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal.

With his sense of humor legendary usual, the first was answered by a hilarious video that has made the rounds of networks. Remaining for long moments silent, the husband of Blake Lively has finally unleashed a ” non ” mi categorical mid nonplussed.

ryan reynolds’ answer to tom holland’s challenge is priceless pic.twitter.com/uIKGNAQtNM — yana (@jakie_tranquil) April 2, 2020

Jake Gyllenhaal has accepted willingly to play the game, revealing his prowess as an acrobat, but also his athletic body. Bun shaggy and a beard of three days, the interpreter of Lou in the great Night Call even tagged in turn Hugh Jackman and 50 Cent, as well as his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal to add a bit of femininity to the challenge.