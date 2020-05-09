Ryan Reynolds jokes his confinement… Mailyn Manson wants to be in the country…

Actor Ryan Reynolds, his wife Blake Lively and their children — valon / Starface



6 may 2020

Ryan Reynolds complains of his confinement with a sense of humor

The containment has not lost his sense of humor to Ryan Reynolds ! The latter is, in fact, complained, during the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonto be confined with its ” Hollywood family “, to understand Blake Lively and their children, and that his “family secret” was missing.

“I played heads or tails between my public family, and my real family in Denmark. It was really hard to choose. Luna, Lekhet and Uhn I really miss them. I love Unh, I send him all my love, ” he started, not without humour. “I chose the family to Hollywood. A good decision, I do not regret “, he adds.

The story does not say how Blake Lively has received the sketch…

Marilyn Manson wants to be in the country

Marilyn Manson would-he wanted to explore new horizons after the containment ? This is what one could believe, to listen to it. The singer has announced his desire to resume Over The Rainbow, song well-known from the The wizard of Oz, with country singer Brandi Carlile. It is the singer herself who revealed the news during the

podcast of Zane Lowe on Apple Music… and she left !

“Marilyn Manson wants to do Over The Rainbow with me. He sends me text messages “, she entrusted. “You should do it,” suggested Zane Lowe.

“Ok, I’ll do it,” she replied.

We long to see Marilyn Manson with a cowboy hat !

NASA confirms work on a movie in space with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise will film it in space ? According to NASA, it is indeed a project in development !

The NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, has unveiled that they were working on a feature film, filmed aboard the International Space Station !

NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise it is a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality. pic.twitter.com/CaPwfXtfUv — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 5, 2020

“NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise for a movie on the ISS. We have needs that popular culture inspires a new generation of engineers and scientists to carry out the ambitious plans of NASA “, he tweeted.