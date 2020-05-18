Ryan Reynolds lack of is hurt because of the collapse of a barrier

Ryan Reynolds was recently in the Comic-Con of Sao Paulo, to present the trailer of the comedy Free Player. Then he proceeded to his fans, the actor has dodged little a heavy barrier that could not contain the audience.

With the franchise Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds has become one of the stars of the most profitable in the cinema of action. On December 13, the actor is défoulera across Europe in 6 Underground, the new film, supercharged by Michael Bay produced for the platform Netflix. The next year, it is in the comedy Free Player the actor, 43-year-old will have the heart to joy. In this blockbuster of Shawn Levy, the companion of Blake Lively lends her traits to Guy, a bank employee who realizes he is a character of a video game baptized Free City.

During the Comic-Con of Sao Paulo, the star came to present the trailer of this comedy. During the event, Ryan Reynolds has proven that he is as sharp as the characters they interpret. Then he went down from stage to meet his fans, the actor has lived a nice fright.

Dodge perfect Ryan Reynolds

When his fans saw it go down, some have tried to get closer to Ryan Reynolds to take a picture. Advances which have inadvertently caused the fall of a heavy barrier on the actor. This was without counting on the agility of the actor, who has dodged the furniture little. The gossip of Hugh Jackman has made a parade as fast as it is effective, before going to the meeting of the members of the public carried away by the effrondement of the barrier as if it were nothing. An attitude helpful and relaxed, which proves that embody super-heroes can prove to be of great help in case of danger.