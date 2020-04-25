Ryan Reynolds leaves you a voice message

He’s bored as much as you.

While the epidemic has confined the major part of the United States, Ryan Reynolds makes a gesture to the holders of the package ” Mint-Mobile “. The customers of the operator have had the good surprise to receive a voice message from the actor.Ryan Reynolds, the majority shareholder since the month of November, 2019 of the company, was keen to take on new customers.

Regular campaigns to be humorous, as in the promotion of his film Detective Pikachuthe actor has left a voice message on the answering machine of all customers of the operator. The message begins with the introduction of Ryan Reynolds and explains that subscribers of Mint Mobile can get an unlimited data plan and free of charge on request. “After all, we spend a lot more time on our phones at this time “ he concludes.

But behind its appeal, lies another reason. He’s bored and can’t bring himself to do the things planned during her confinement, as the end of the book that he started, or do more yoga. If this lasts for a long time, he said, he will probably be called individually for each subscriber of Mint Mobile. Maybe he already did without realizing it.

An original campaign that will make people smile in these difficult times.

Some customers have even thanked the actor themselves.