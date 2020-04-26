Ryan Reynolds married to Blake Lively : how do they have children ?

In “Hitman&Bodyguard”, Ryan Reynolds embodies a body-guard while in the muscle that is responsible for protecting a hitman played by Samuel L. Jackson. Ryan Reynolds is a veteran of action films. He has so successfully assumed the garb of the super hero Deadpool. If cinema, it appears as twirling and always ready to dézinguer his next with a sense of humor, in private life, it is only love for her little family.

A little girl named James in memory of her father

Since October 2011, Ryan Reynolds is in a relationship with Blake Lively known for her role as a high school student who always succeeded in Gossip Girl. The two lovers met on the set of the movie Green Lantern. They were married in September 2012. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child. A little girl named… James. A name that may seem a tad weird for a girl but that is explained by the fact that Ryan Reynolds has wanted to pay tribute to his father who died in 2015 of Parkinson’s disease. This is the reason why he called his daughter the first name of his father : James. In 2016, Blake Lavely gave birth to their second child, again a daughter : Inez. And in October of 2019 on Twitter, the proud papa announced the good news : the family just got bigger. If Ryan Reynolds wanted to play cars with a son, it is missed because it is still a girl !

We do not know the first name of the last daughter of the couple, even if rumors say that it would be called “Baby”. A rumor whimsical born after a photo session during which the parents do not have pronounced the first name of the child but have called baby. In short… We still don’t know how it is called.

By Melanie C.