Ryan Reynolds meets with Free Guy Director for a new film of time travel

Ryan Reynolds joins forces again with the director of Free Guy Shawn Levy for a new adventure film in the time. This will be the next project for star and producer, with a production start in the 4th quarter expected to be on the East coast. However, it is not clear if the film will begin production in time, due to the current situation of the world. Free Guy was supposed to come out in theaters this summer, but will be released now at the end of the year.

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy or in partnership with Skydance for the film to travel in time without a title, which at one time was called Our name is Adam. The project is in development since 2012, and Tom Cruise was briefly attached to a particular time, although this has clearly not worked. The new version of the script was written by Jonathan Tropper, who wrote Levy’s This is Where I Leave You. The new script is in the process of being reconfigured from something that T. S. Nowlin wrote the original. It is not known what will be the new title for the film at this time.

Ryan Reynolds is about to play a ” man who must travel back in time to help his self of 13 years. Together, they encounter their deceased father, who was now the same age as Reynolds. “No other casting has been announced yet, but it seems to be the type of film in which Reynolds will be able to make jokes in Back to the future, probably addressing the camera and breaking the fourth wall as it does as the Merc with a mouth in the free Deadpool.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance will serve producers in the adventure of traveling in time without a title alongside Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy. George Dewey is also the producer of the banner Reynolds’s Maximum Effort. With production expected to begin by the end of the year, we may see a possible release date in late 2021 or early 2022, although this may change at any time. As almost everything is pushed back, the cinema will overflow with new films in the foreseeable future.

Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds are currently in the phase of post-production to Free Guy. The film was made for 20th Century Fox before the acquisition by Disney of the studio. Levy and Reynolds have shared pictures with fans and the movie video game has a lot of noise around. While it was originally supposed to open in July, Free Guy opens now its doors in cinemas on the 11th of December, as everything will happen in the next few months. The cinema could open in July, so everything would work for the film. The . Reporter has been the first to announce the new adventure of time travel, of Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy.

