Ryan Reynolds plays an NPC in the trailer is locked for a Free Player

“The world needed a hero, it fell on him.” Ryan Reynolds appears in the first trailer of Free Guy. The film is scheduled for July 1, 2020.

The film draws its inspiration in the video game. Shawn Levy is also setting. The director of the comedy Night at The Museum which featured Ben Stiller headlining looks today on the actor completely crazy of Deadpool and The Voice of Ryan Reynolds. After Deadpool, the latter will still play the super-hero, but this time in a world that turns out to be a video game. A cast and a synopsis promising that is revealed today in a trailer for well-locked. Ryan Reynold plays Guy, a character non-player (NPC) to the life well-tuned, who wondered, however, if there is something else in life for him to be “shot, knocked down, taken hostage”.After having accidentally killed a thief, and recovered his glasses connected, he discovers a completely different world : that of the protagonist. From there, her life will take a different turn. Missions, weapons, care package… a new chapter of history opened up to him.

Alongside Ryan Reynold, they will find the casting Jodie Comer (Diary of a teenager outside the norm / Doctor Foster), Lil Rel Howery (Bird Box), Taika Waititi, who directed an episode of the series event with The Mandalorian, being broadcast on Disney +. The actor Joe Kerry, who plays Steve Harrington in Stranger Things will also be present in Free Guy like Utkarsh Ambudkar, Owen Burke and Ryan Doyle. Free Guy will be out in cinemas on July 1, 2020.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXopuY45Lj8