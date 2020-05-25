Ryan Reynolds reads James and The Giant Peach for a good cause

It is safe to say that this Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi the video is perhaps the thing the more healthy you look today.

While many of us continue to stay at home in the middle of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in the course and choose to celebrate this weekend’s Memorial Day a little more discreet, let Reynolds and Waititi you or your children make a serenade on a classic style of James and the giant peach.

The Roald Dahl Story Company has brought together a selection of celebrities hollywood to raise funds for Partners in healtha world health organization non-profit front line of the fight against COVID-19.

The sides of the film-maker a new zealander and winner of the Oscar Waititi, celebrities such as Reynolds read James and the giant peach for the children and families who have found themselves out of school and isolated at home because of the health crisis today.

In the exclusive clip shared with E! New Waititi and Dead Pool actor, Reynolds sings as a Centipede while Waititi strum the guitar and assists with voice angelic. Reynolds can also be seen as the classic character.