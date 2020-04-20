Ryan Reynolds rekindled a feud online with Hugh Jackman LaminuteInfo – information in all its diversity. Laminute.info

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are on again.

It was the turn of Reynolds of troller Jackman after the star of “Wolverine” has posted a message in love to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness for their 24th wedding anniversary.

“These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I know, we continue to improve. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy birthday to you. # 24” was posted Jackman Saturday, alongside a photo of the two.

Reynolds was quick to hit out in the comments, writing, “Hang in there, Deb.”

It was the last of their quarrel in progress. In 2018, Reynolds has created a fake ad on Jackman and Jackman responded by letting his dog go to the toilet on a photo of Reynolds.

In 2019, Reynolds appeared on the “Today Show Australia” where he joked that Jackman was “a bad person”.

Then, they called a truce on Instagram, “Truce official with @realhughjackman!” Reynolds has written by posting a photo of the two shaking hands. “As a sign of good will, I’ll make a nice advertising for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. I’m looking forward to it!”

Obviously, this has not lasted.