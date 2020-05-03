Ryan Reynolds reveals who would win if Dwayne Johnson and Deadpool fought

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who is best known for his role of Deadpool in the film world Marvel has tweeted a new post on his Twitter page verified and celebrated the 48th birthday of Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock, with a humorous message.

Ryan Reynold remembered the birthday of his friend and wrote a note to celebrate with his words behind. In the message, Ryan said that The Rock is one of the best guys in the world in spite of his words sarcastic.

Otherwise, a Twitter user named Nicci wondered and asked who would win if The Rock and Dead Pool in a real fight. Ryan Reynolds has answered the fascinating question with a creative answer to the curiosity of her fan. Here is the conversation below.

Ryan Reynolds has tweeted:

“Perhaps he has gone through puberty in the womb, but he was born with a heart of solid gold. One of the best guys on earth. Happy birthday to my friend, co-star and dance teacher on tape, The Rock. “

A Twitter user named Nicci asked:

“Who would win in a fight. Deadpool or The Rock? ”

Ryan Reynolds has responded to the fan and wrote:

“The audience. “

Take a look at the Twitter messages below.

Who would win in a fight. Deadpool or @TheRock? – Nicci G. (@ NicciLynn1993) May 2, 2020