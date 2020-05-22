Ryan Reynolds reveals why he plays in ” Pokémon Detective Pikachu “

It is in the audio commentary of the movie that Ryan Reynolds has revealed that the main because of his involvement in Pokémon : Detective Pikachu regarding his children. He wanted to so that they can see it in the cinema, and this legally.

Released last may in cinemas, Pokémon : Detective Pikachu is now not very far from availability on disks domestic. Besides, it is by listening to the audio commentary of his main figure of Ryan Reynolds as we have been able to understand its involvement in the project.

The site Comic Book reports about the actor lending his voice to the hairy detective : “I was excited by the idea of making a movie that my kids would love. I don’t do a lot of movies that are not classified R, then it is not nothing to me. “

Ryan Reynolds, no stranger to the film public in the United States

We remind, the film receiving a classification R in the United States are forbidden to minors under 17 years old not being accompanied by an adult. It is true that Blade:Trinity, Amityville (remake 2005) or Buried are the feature films falling in this category and that the children of Ryan Reynolds, aged 5 and 3 years, are not in a position to see and even less understand.

On its first weekend of u.s. operating, Pokémon : Detective Pikachu had brought in more than $ 50 million. A figure that has not yet been multiplied by three on its native soil while those $ 150 million correspond to its budget. In France, the film of Rob Letterman was not too bad started with well over 735 000 spectators attracted to the first sessions and one operation completed to nearly 1.7 million entries.

It will be recalled mainly of Pokémon : Detective Pikachu for the fears that it was able to elicit during his announcement. The faithful companion of Ash was about to speak as a human being and these pocket monsters were going to be represented in image synthesis. The end result, however, proved much more comfortable than expected, preventing in particular the feature-length film to be an entry to cover large blocks of Tipp-Ex.







