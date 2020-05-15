Ryan Reynolds says it is optimistic about the arrival of the anti-hero in the MCU

Marvel Studios will bring back Deadpool in the movie. When ? This is a story of time. While Ryan Reynolds had donned the costume of the character in the era of the Fox, since its acquisition by Disney, the anti-hero will make its return on the big screen, one way or another.

If for the time being, the actor has no idea when he will be able to replay the super-heroit seems that Ryan Reynolds is rather confident about his future in the MCU.

Responding to questions Total Film (via GamesRadar)the actor has explained that “this is so new to be in Marvel now“and thatit is difficult “to understand the ins and outs as much as possible“from his point of view.

Ryan Reynolds sees with a good eye the arrival of Deadpool in the MCU

As a reminder, last October, Ryan Reynolds was already reported in the premises of Marvel. It is certain that his visit was not only a courtesy and that the actor had to address the issue of Deadpool in the MCU and the next Deadpool 3. See how Disney is going to reach into the universe, because the key to success is, of course, the fact that the film is rated Rated-R and that it is hard to imagine the studio to make this type of production in a catalog that wants to be family.

But out of his side, Reynolds seems optimistic :

If, or when, we will get to do a Deadpool 3, I will probably have a better perspective on this point. But I’m a big fan of Marvel and the way they make movies.

And he wants to be reassuring as to the redemption of the Fox by Mickey :

When Disney bought the Fox, I never saw it as a good thing. I hope that Deadpool will be able to play in this sandbox. I think it is a victory for all those who participate in them. But we’ll see.

It remains for us to wait well nicely before the official announcement of the arrival of Deadpool in the MCU and it’s a safe bet that when it will happen, Disney will make it big !