The duo of guy-free Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy is preparing to meet again for an adventure movie in the time without title, which is in preparation at Skydance.

Reynolds will play and Levy will direct, while the two will produce alongside David Ellison, Skydance, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Reynolds will play a man who travels back in time to help him-even at the age of 13 and, together, they encounter their deceased father, who is now the age of Reynolds.

Jonathan Tropper, who worked with Levy on the comedy-drama This Is Where I Leave You 2014, has been selected to write the script, which according to the . Reporter, is in the process of being reconfigured from a previous version of a project known under the name Our Name Is Adam. T. S. Nowlin wrote the script on spec, and the project was once Tom Cruise attached to star.

When I asked Paramount at the beginning of march if Tropper had come to work on the script, the studio declined to comment. At the time, I had heard that Cruise had always loved the idea behind Our Name Is Adam, but had never felt satisfied with the script, and the studio had therefore recruited Tropper to the spirit literary to rework things in order to convince Cruise to re-engage with the project. The current pandemic has, obviously, done havoc in the program of the Cruise, and, therefore, Levy will lead with its star Free Guy Reynolds, who was trying to make an action film with a little more brains than the 6 Underground – that could have been a hit on Netflix, but has been crushed by critics.

The action-comedy high-level Reynolds and Levy, Free Guy, was meant to be released in cinemas on 3 July, but its release date has been extended to 11 December because of the pandemic and the closures of theatres widespread that it was forced. According to THR, this will be the next film, Reynolds and Levy, with production expected to begin at the end of the fall, as the two will be already occupied to promote Free Guy – I hope.

Reynolds, Levy, and Skydance are also preparing projects Netflix at the moment, with Reynolds ready to play and produce an adaptation of the video game Dragon’s Lair for the streamer, Levy, producing the fourth season of the hit series Stranger Things and Skydance in the post – production on the adaptation of the comic book The Old Guard with Charlize Theron.

