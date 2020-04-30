Ryan Reynolds shocked by the behavior of Joe Keery (Stranger Things), he returns on a scene funny and surreal

Then that just recently, the fans were getting crazy in the face of the pictures of the reunion between Emma Watson, Tom Felton and the rest of the cast of Harry Potter, today it is another story that buzz on the web. A few days ago, Ryan Reynolds has avoided a drama live from Comic Con in Sao Paulo, Brazil. While he was promoting his next movie “Free Guy” in the company of his co-star Joe Keery, the actor wanted to be closer to the fans… But suddenly, the barrier keeping them away from the husband of Blake Lively has collapsed, dropping Ryan Reynolds and the tables behind him ! Fortunately, more fear than harm, and the story has a happy ending. Yes but now, on a video unveiled on the Canvas, there you can see Joe Keery, the star of Stranger Thingsa leisurely coffee in the hands and try to escape during this time of panic. Ryan Reynolds also saw the pictures and laughed at the situation, but did not hesitate to throw them a small attack in public, shocked by his behavior.

QUASE O RYAN VAI KKKK E O JOE RINDO KKK #CCXP19 pic.twitter.com/tQ3j2gtO9v — happy bday jake galalau (@ikarisegertxn) December 7, 2019

During the Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds started : “Whoever is behind me, with Stranger Things, he is in my film, Free Guy…. You should review the video. You can see the saving of his drink. He is not worried for me. The guy is uncomfortable with the word hero”. Here is a small picnic thrown by the actor at Joe Keery, while all this has been done on the tone of the humor. Ryan Reynolds has also had to be justified on its reaction time is very long when the barrier collapsed. The husband of Blake Lively has then added : “I was not drunk ! … I said to myself “my legs don’t recover no”, then I pulled back and I jumped on the table. It happened quickly.” In any case, now that we know that there were no injuries, the players can now laugh at this story ! In the rest of the news people, old publications, questionable Camila Cabello, showing racist and xenophobic, have resurfaced.