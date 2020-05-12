Ryan Reynolds speaks out about his struggle against anxiety

PEOPLE – If the character of Deadpool is an extrovert and an arrogance in any event, it is not the same for the actor who interprets it. Ryan Reynolds, the poster of the film “Deadpool 2”, in theaters may 18, is entrusted to manage daily anxiety, he suffers from always.

“I suffer from anxiety, I have always suffered from anxiety,” explained the actor of 41 years in an interview with the New York Times the 2 may. “I also speak well of mild anxiety kind ‘this stuff makes me’ anxious’, as the darkest depths of the spectrum of anxiety, which is really not funny”.

Beyond its relaxed attitude and the glamour of the couple that it forms with the actress Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds is in fact described by the newspaper as a man “a nervous wreck”, “under intense stress and nausea before each appearance on a tv tray”, until “to be convinced that he will die”.

An anxiety that dates back to childhood

When he played in the TV series of ABC “A roof for three“in the 1990s and early 2000s, “he even went as far as to play the driver room, in part to attract the favours of the public, but especially to ward off his panic or, as he himself says, ‘his power to have just want to throw up,'” explained the daily american.

But her anxiety dates back to well before his acting career. Ryan Reynolds is said to have grown up in a difficult environment, largely because of his complicated relationship with his father, death in 2015 after fighting for 20 years against Parkinson’s disease.

A little boy, he spent most of his time trying not to worry his father, making their home in Vancouver is always extremely clean. “When you stressez children, you open the door to a strange paradox: they must suddenly assume things they are not supposed to assume,” says the actor.

But his father has allowed him to meet the monsters of comedy, like Buster Keaton and Jack Benny, who had helped him to develop his sense of humor, today his trademark. Reynolds admits that he uses this quality as a “mechanism of self-defense”. The promotion of “Deadpool” in costume and in character, for example, helps fight stress. One imagines that the actor had to be very relaxed when he turned trollé a message of birthday saved by Hugh Jackman…

