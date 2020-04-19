Ryan Reynolds takes it back to Hugh Jackman and it is hilarious

The legendary rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman never ceases to continue. Ryan Reynolds never misses an opportunity to mock his friend, and he proves it once again on the social networks.
It’s been for years now that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is trollent regularly on social networks. It is a war friendly that is the joy of the fans of these two performers. And the crisis of the Covid-19 is not going to stop this feud.
Ryan Reynolds leaves nothing to spend
The two actors are particularly famous for their appearances in the universe X-Men. The first is the face of Deadpool while the second has obviously worn the role of Wolverine for 17 years. The two characters are crossed only once, on the occasion of the unpleasant X-Men : Origins Wolverine. Since then, while Hugh Jackman has said goodbye to the character of Wolverine with LoganRyan Reynolds never ceases to insist that his friend returned one last time to confront Deadpool.
Hugh Jackman has posted a photo of him on Twitter. It is on a stage in the process of walking her dog, as if he had been caught in flagrante delicto by the paparazzi. In the caption he wrote this : “I thought it was better to share this image before the paparazzi. (In my defense, this is all that I own) “. In fact, Hugh Jackman is wearing clothes of the brand Aviation Gin, which is nothing else than a property of Ryan Reynolds.
Naturally, when Ryan Reynolds saw his friend wearing his brand of clothing, he can’t stay without saying anything. It has, therefore, responded to the tweet of Jackman, saying : “ This is a nice outfit. You’ve surely drunk” by chaining on a play on words difficult to translate into French but you will understand without difficulty if you are familiar with a little of the language of Shakespeare.
A smart and funny to make the promotion of the brand Aviation Gin, while perpetuating the friendly war between the two actors. A quarrel that is not ready to stop…
