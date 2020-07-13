Ryan Reynolds teases at the scene of Brad Pitt by sharing an image of Deadpool, 2 Set

By
Kim Lee
-
0
26


In a new post on Instagram, the actor Ryan Reynolds dragged Brad Pitt, share an old photo of the game Deadpool 2.

The actor of Deadpool Ryan Reynolds trolls Brad Pitt with a picture of the behind-the-scenes of Deadpool 2 when referring to the cameo of Pitt as Vanisher. Reynolds first played Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Later, he again appeared in the first movie, Deadpool, released in the year 2016. Later, he returned with Deadpool 2, as in the first film.

As you may remember, Deadpool 2 is presented some of the cameos funny. One of them was a blink of an eye and you’re going to miss Pitt. Pitt has played Vanisher, a new member of X-Force Wade computer that is totally invisible. In the film, Vanisher died in a collision with power lines. You may notice that your face when he was electrocuted. Was Brad Pitt.

Ryan Reynolds behind Brad Pitt in a new photo from your article Instagram Stories. Reynolds has shared a photo of him and Pitt with a legend of fun. In the photo, only half of the face of Pitt is actually visible. This is what he wrote:

“I’ve worked with a lot of great players. This guy has played ‘Vanisher’.

See the photo on Instagram below.

Photo credit: Ryan Reynolds – Instagram

