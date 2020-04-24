Ryan Reynolds thanked the staff of the Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur-de-Montréal

Ryan Reynolds is known for his kindness and his big heart… but then, one must say that it exceeded slightly our expectations!

This week, the canadian actor has made many happy when he got the idea to call the staff of the Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur-de-Montréal to thank for their vital work during the crisis of the sars coronavirus.

Result? The health professionals were able to take a small chat in a video conference with the popular interpreter of Deadpool!

“The staff of the Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal was given a nice surprise on Monday! 👏🤗 Some have had the chance to have a conference call with none other than actor Ryan Reynolds, who wished to thank them for their vital work. 💙🥰

He asked us, of course, to convey his encouragement to all employees of the CIUSSS. 🌈“one can read on the page Facebook of the CIUSSS the North of the Island of Montreal! Imagine their surprise… <br /> Ryan Reynolds and his superb wife Blake Lively are among the stars of the most generous in the world during the crisis of the COVID-19. In fact, the couple has given several million dollars to food banks in the u.s. and canada to help during these time more than difficult.

Ryan Reynolds will participate also to the event Stronger Together, All together on the 26th of April next, which will be released on a hundred platforms, including VRAK and V will present the event, with sub-titles in French live. Quebecers Charlotte Cardin, Georges St-Pierre, Sam Roberts and the Cirque du Soleil add today to the new canadian personalities, including Celine Dion and Marie-Mai. The special event of 90 minutes will feature musical performances and inspiring stories of artists, activists, actors and athletes, to support the front-line workers who fight the COVID-19.

The personalities who have confirmed their presence today are Amy Poehler, Andre de Grasse, Avril Lavigne, Bad Child, Burton Cummings, Charlotte Cardin, David Foster, Desiire, Donovan Woods, Fefe Dobson, Geddy Lee, Georges St-Pierre, Hamza Haq, Johnny Orlando, Josh Ramsay, Justin Bieber, Kiefer Sutherland, Measha Brueggergosman, Mike Myers, Morgan Rielly, National Chief Perry Bellegarde, Olivia Lunny, Pascal Siakam, Robbie Robertson, Ryland James, Sam Roberts, Scott Helman, Serena Ryder, Serge Ibaka, Shawn Hook, TIKA, The Tenors, Tyler Shaw and Walk off the Earth, and the distribution of SCHITT”S CREEK including Annie Murphy, Catherine O’hara, Chris Elliott, Dan Levy, Dustin Milligan, Emily Hampshire, Eugene Levy, Jenn Robertson, John Hemphill, Karen Robinson, Noah Reid, named rizwan Manji and Sarah Levy.

They join the list of participants unveiled earlier this week, Alessia Cara, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Bianca Andreescu, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Celine Dion, Chris Hadfield, Connor McDavid, David Suzuki, Eric McCormack, Hayley Wickenheiser, Howie Mandel, Jann Arden, Jason Priestley, Margaret Atwood, Marie-Mai, Michael Bublé, Penny Oleksiak, Rick Hansen, Rick Mercer, Russell Peters, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Sofia Reyes, Tessa Virtue, Will Arnett and William Prince.

