Ryan Reynolds, this friendship that he has with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman make laugh the subscribers with their teasing. In reality, this friendship goes back a long time, and they owe it to Scarlett Johansson.

Longtime friends, Ryan Reynolds (43 years old) and Hugh Jackman (51 years old) tease each other endlessly on the social networks. They officially met in 2009 on the set of “X-Men Origins : Wolverine”, related to a strong friendship and are entered into a game of false feud online, which is always the entertainment of the internet users.

During an interview with the “Daily beast“Hugh Jackman has spoken about his special relationship with Ryan Reynolds. The publication asked the actor where was this legendary teasing between the two friends. “It was so long… This is a classic sign when your teasing has lasted so long that you don’t even know why or how it began,” he joked.

“When I met him, I used to tease her because I was a very close friend of Scarlett Johansson who just got married with Ryan, so when he came on the set, I said to him : “You’d better well behave because I am watching you.” This is how we started to mingle and then we continued on with “Deadpool”, then he called me and tried to manipulate through the social networks for me to do what he wanted”, he amused.

A war without end

The two actors hollywood look without judgment, a new way to annoy the other. In 2018, Hugh Jackman, with the help of Jake Gyllenhaal, was made to believe to Ryan Reynolds that he had to come to an evening in the pull of Christmas. What was his surprise when he discovered that not everything was a hoax and that he was the only one to wear one, causing the laugh of the trollers.

The husband of Blake Lively did of course not let him do it since he had posted a video on his account Instagram about the treachery of Hugh Jackman. This war being the good child, he took the opportunity to promote his film.

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018

“I limit myself to five hours per day [de taquineries]. I understood long ago that it is bad for health looking for more than five hours how to trap Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good for health and keeps me strong and on my guard,” said Hugh Jackman. What is certain is that the two actors have not finished playing this good war, and will still give many revanches.

Before marrying Blake Lively in 2012, Ryan Reynolds had been married between 2008 and 2011 in Scarlett Johansson. The latter had turned to the side of Hugh Jackman in the Woody Allen film “Scoop”, released in 2006.

