Ryan Reynolds : “Unlike most people, I love the rain”

Madame Figaro. – Why have you chosen to become the face of Armani ?

Ryan Reynolds. – There is a very strong link between Armani and Hollywood. The claw was decided, for this new campaign, to make a short film with the substance and the form. Reed Morano has signed a minithriller, with action and humour, far from the stereotype of the masculine man who melts women.

Three words to define Armani ?

Classic, iconic and bold.

The main feature of your character ?

The empathy.

Your engine in life ?

My family.

Your thing stress ?

The measure. We live in a society that invites us to consume more. I try as much as possible not too much to succumb to it.

Your gesture green ?

I am a strong advocate of responsible and sustainable consumption. I compost, I don’t eat red meat, I recycle…, all what you can do on a daily basis. My house is also equipped with solar panels, but I am privileged – not everyone can’t afford it.

An encounter that made an impression on you ?

My wife, Blake Lively, the mother of my children.

The three basic of your wardrobe ?

A jean, a tee-shirt and a jacket. Blake often tells me, to tease me, that I don’t need a wardrobe, but a drawer for my wardrobe.

The cast of a dinner ideal for you ?

My daughters, ages 4 and 2 and a half years : we dream that they sit down at the table for dinner without getting up or throw their food on the ground.

Your luxury ?

It would be to sleep. The children, still…

Music in your life ?

The Trapeze Swinger, Iron & Wine : this is one of the most beautiful songs I have ever heard.

The book that accompanies you ?

At this time, Alice in wonderland, which I read to my daughters before bedtime.

A childhood hero ?

John Candy, Richard Pryor and Steve Martin, people more funny in the world. My brothers, they also transmitted their obsession to Harold Lloyd and Buster Keaton.

Your favorite tv series ?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Handmaid”s Tale and Sex Education. We also love to ask to watch the English version of the Best Pastry Chef : in a world so hard, to see people make cakes, smiling relaxes me.

Your madeleine de Proust ?

The rain, which I love, unlike most people. I grew up in Vancouver, where it rains three hundred days a year.