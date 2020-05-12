Ryan Reynolds : “Unlike most people, I love the rain”

Madame Figaro. – Why have you chosen to become the face of Armani ?
Ryan Reynolds. – There is a very strong link between Armani and Hollywood. The claw was decided, for this new campaign, to make a short film with the substance and the form. Reed Morano has signed a minithriller, with action and humour, far from the stereotype of the masculine man who melts women.
Three words to define Armani ?
Classic, iconic and bold.
The main feature of your character ?
The empathy.
Your engine in life ?
My family.
Your thing stress ?
The measure. We live in a society that invites us to consume more. I try as much as possible not too much to succumb to it.
Your gesture green ?
I am a strong advocate of responsible and sustainable consumption. I compost, I don’t eat red meat, I recycle…, all what you can do on a daily basis. My house is also equipped with solar panels, but I am privileged – not everyone can’t afford it.
An encounter that made an impression on you ?
My wife, Blake Lively, the mother of my children.
The three basic of your wardrobe ?
A jean, a tee-shirt and a jacket. Blake often tells me, to tease me, that I don’t need a wardrobe, but a drawer for my wardrobe.
The cast of a dinner ideal for you ?
My daughters, ages 4 and 2 and a half years : we dream that they sit down at the table for dinner without getting up or throw their food on the ground.
Your luxury ?
It would be to sleep. The children, still…
Music in your life ?
The Trapeze Swinger, Iron & Wine : this is one of the most beautiful songs I have ever heard.
The book that accompanies you ?
At this time, Alice in wonderland, which I read to my daughters before bedtime.
A childhood hero ?
John Candy, Richard Pryor and Steve Martin, people more funny in the world. My brothers, they also transmitted their obsession to Harold Lloyd and Buster Keaton.
Your favorite tv series ?
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Handmaid”s Tale and Sex Education. We also love to ask to watch the English version of the Best Pastry Chef : in a world so hard, to see people make cakes, smiling relaxes me.
Your madeleine de Proust ?
The rain, which I love, unlike most people. I grew up in Vancouver, where it rains three hundred days a year.