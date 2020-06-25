Ryan Reynolds wants a DEADPOOL 3 directed by Michael Bay, which kills the X-Men !

A Deadpool 3 directed by Michael Bay, in which the superhero WTF kills the hero of the team of Fox/Marvel (basically the X-Men and the Fantastic 4) ? This is the idea completely crazy Ryan Reynolds he had proposed to Marvel to celebrate the arrival of your character in the MCU.

This is the rumor initiated by Roger Wardell, a mysterious source on twitter that in the past, it revealed a lot of information that have been shown to be true, after Geek Tyrant.

Deadpool by Michael Bay ? Why not ! The director of the Transformers he has worked with Ryan Reynolds in 6 Metro to Netflix with the writers of Deadpool Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and the current seems to be very well spent as a 6 Metro 2 it is highly likely. So why not extend this collaboration to Deadpool for a third episode even more WTF and surreal ?

Will have to see if Kevin Present, and Marvel would exploit the straitjacket Deadpool and Fox/Marvel the way with the violence and the grossiéreté they have in mind… so beware…

The Past Month Of April, Tom Holland has caused to his friends Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds in a strange and difficult challenge. The game is to make the poirier topless, and then put on his shirt the head down and feet in the air. The response of Ryan Reynolds is bound to be.. it is gorgeous !