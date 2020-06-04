Ryan Reynolds won’t leave Anna Kendrick steal Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has forbidden Anna Kendrick to steal his wife Blake Lively.

The two actresses appear together in the upcoming movie ‘The Shadow of Emily’, and for the teaser of the film, Anna would have flirted with Blake, on Instagram.

Back on the affirmation of Anna, which stated that it should be able to have a connection with Blake, Ryan told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘I know a lot of guys who would be OK with that, but not me, I’m going to ban him. Yes, if it pleases you, don’t do that… it would have taken good care of Anna, yes it is true, but the access is denied.”

His comment came after Blake (30 years old), has shared a poster of the film, on social networks, and suggested that his co-star wanted to be closer to it.

She wrote:” @annakendrick47 is the most sexy, feminine version of my husband… so is this count as a deception ??”

And the actress ‘Pitch Perfect’ had not been slow to respond.

She had commented on the publication saying, “Super happy to make it public… I left Ryan to have Deadpool. It can give me that.”

The star of ‘Deadpool 2’ had also answered via comments, and he seemed to have accepted his fate.

He had written: “The crossover is the most ambitious of the story. You’re going to miss me. Tell me my story.”

Ryan and Blake have had two daughters together, James (3 years) and Inez (20 months), after being married in 2012.