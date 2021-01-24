CELEBRITIES

SABRINA CARPENTER SEEMS TO BE RESPONDING TO OLIVIA RODRIGO’S “DRIVERS LICENSE” WITH HER NEW SONG

Posted on

A new song, a new twist in the theory of the alleged triangle between Olivia RodrigoJoshua Bassett, and Sabrina Carpenter.

The latter has released a song called “Skin”, which seems a direct response to ” drivers license “, Olivia’s single released on January 8th.

In “Skin”, the 21-year-old sings: ” Maybe you didn’t mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme “. Or: ” Maybe you didn’t mean that / Maybe blonde was just a rhyme “.

Fans immediately thought of the “drivers license” line that is believed to speak of Sabrina, since she has blonde hair: ” And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about “. (” And you ‘re probably with that blonde girl / Who has always made me doubt / She’s so bigger than me / She’s everything I’m insecure about “).

” You can try to get under my, under my, under my skin while he’s on mine / I wish you knew that even you can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in ” Sabrina Carpenter sings again in the chorus of “Skin”. ( You can try to get under my skin while he’s on mine / I wish you knew you can’t get under my skin if I don’t let go ).

Between “drivers license” and “Skin”, Joshua Bassett also released a new song called Lie Lie Lie. “In the lyrics, he accuses someone of” lying shamelessly “ while” acting so innocently “.

The theory about the alleged triangle between the three artists arose because there are rumors that Olivia and Joshua have dated in the past (in addition to having worked together on High School Musical The Musical: The Series ) and that he is currently dating Sabrina Carpenter.

Olivia recently commented on the fan theory of what “driver’s license” means.

