“Sad”, Martinoli sends message to TUDN

Since the start of the transmissions of the chosen MX, the difference in the dynamics of the various tv stations that have the rights has sparked controversy in social networks. While there are users who prefer the format of TUDN, there are others who strongly criticize. During the last match between Tigres and America, the station included in its transmission to Ivan Zamorano, Luke Zelarayán and a mimic of the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, this last provoked a variety of reactions.

In this regard, Christian Martinoli, commentator of the competition, did the same during the meeting between Chivas and Toluca, the exclaim “Andl ‘Tuca’ original, not that fake you then get, is sad. Already do not know what to put, is sad”, then that Carlos Guerrero commented that the team from the UANL you need the hand of the technician in this choose MX.

