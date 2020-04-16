Sad news | The Journal de Québec

Stone Villadied in the beginning of the week in Laval, near Montreal, at the age of 75 years. Peter was very much present in the greater Québec city area. Several have experienced the Carnaval of Québec, of which he was president in 1975. Others recall him to the antenna of Tv-4 in Quebec city with his show The Band at Villa with Pierre Champagne and Remy D’anjou.

Peter was also director general of the branch Labatt Quebec in the 1980s and chairman of the Gala “Consumer Choice” in others. His daughter Emmanuelle Villa still lives in Quebec city. She made a career for several years in the world of catering. It is associated currently with the brewery Buffs the hotel The Clarendon. My condolences to all the family.

Notre-Dame de Paris is burning

On April 15, 2019, to 16.50 (Paris time), a violent fire broke out in the cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris, a jewel of gothic art and an emblem of the French capital. Four hundred firefighters are struggling to attempt to identify, as quickly as the fire. To 17: 50, the spire of the cathedral, one of the symbols of Paris with its 93 meters high, collapsed. In a few hours, a good part of the roof of the building seems to have been reduced to ashes, and it was still unknown to 21 h the extent of the damage to the interior of the cathedral. The fire has spread at great speed, of the attic to the roof.

Birthdays

Denis Shapovalov (in the photo), tennis player of canadian parents of Russian origin…Éric Duhaime, radio host at FM 93, 51-year-old…Danielle Jeffrey, a member of the Order of Man, 68-year-old…Marcel Bédard, engineer and mayor of Beauport, from 1970 to 1980, 780 years…Emma Watson british actress (Harry Potter), 30 years…Noémie Yelle, actress in quebec, aged 37 years…Hélène Bourgeois-Leclercand actress in quebec, 46-year-old…Samantha Fox, british singer, 54 years of age…Pierre Aubrywith the Nordiques from 1980 to 1984, 60-year-old…Francis Reddy, actor and host, 61-year-old…Kevin Lowe, president and chief operating officer hockey at the Oilers (NHL), 61-year-old…Josiane Balasko, actress, director, writer, writer French, 70 years old….Claudia Cardinale, Italian actress, 82-year-old. (Photo Denis Shapovalov)

Missing

On April 15, 2019. Owen Garriott (photo), 88-year-old american astronaut who has made two space flights (Skylab 3) and Columbia (STS-9)…2018. R. Lee Ermey, 74 year old, american actor best known for his interpretation of the brutal Sgt. Hartman in Full Metal Jacket….2018. Vittorio Taviani88-year-old Italian filmmaker…2017. Allan Holdsworth, 70 year old, british musician…2015. Jonathan Crombie, 48 years old, canadian actor (Anne of green gables)…2013. Richard LeParmentier66 years, actor, british-american…2012. Murray Rose, 73-year-old australian swimmer…2011. Vincenzo La Scola, 53 years, Italian tenor…2008. Robert Fortin, 52-year-old poet and collection director at Editions of the Hexagon…1992. Roméo Pérusse, 65 years old, comedian and whimsical born in Trois-Rivières…1990. Greta Garbo, 84-year-old, famous actress of Swedish origin…1980. Jean-Paul Sartre75 years of age, a writer and philosopher.