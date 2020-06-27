Sadness: Chris Pratt is mourning the death of his aries Prince Rupert – People



The world of Chris Pratt has been upset by the death of your precious ram, Prince Rupert, who died on the 25th of June on the estate of the actor, Stillwater Ranch, in the San Juan island (Washington State).

The star of “Guardians of the Galaxy” has informed his fans on Instagram by posting a black and white photo of himself and the ram. “It is a solemn day in Stillwater Ranch because Prince Rupert the ram is dead. He took his last resting next to the peaceful waters of the lake, under a tree centenary. I am very sad. I was the only one to be able to kneel down for him to cut off the hooves. It was a great soft and it was the most beautiful and the most thick layer of wool of chocolate. He will live in our hearts and on the farm, because many of their lambs will come into the herd this year,” wrote the actor.

He speaks often of his flock

In the past few years, Chris Pratt has become a sheep farmer, hand in hand, often sharing stories on social networks about his flock. He lives on the farm with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is pregnant, when they are not in Los Angeles.