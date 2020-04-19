Sahar Tabar, a celebrity iranian imprisoned on Instagram has a coronavirus, according to his lawyer

Payam Derafshan has published an open letter to the head of the judiciary of iran, Ebrahim Reisei, in a plea for leniency for his client, “His arrest warrant was issued in October 2018, to the time when she was a minor and I dare to draw your attention to this critical problem that it has contracted the coronavirus in prison,” wrote Derafshan in a post Instagram Khishvand, famous for its appearance radical and cosmetic surgery, was arrested in October 2019, which is accused of promoting violence, education illegal, blasphemy, insult to the islamic Veil, spreading hatred and encouraging young people to commit corruption

His lawyer has asked Reisei to take “appropriate and responsible in the framework of the law and enacted regulations,” He also quoted an Arabic proverb: “The man who has no pity, he does not pity the “CNN has contacted Derafshan for more comments

The lawyer had previously stated at the Center for human rights in Iran (CHRI) that Khishvand was under ventilation at the hospital Sina Tehran after having contracted Covid-19 in custody, The judge has rejected many of the requests for release under the amnesty granted to other prisoners during the epidemic of Covid, Derafshan would have said to CHRIKhishvand has regularly posted pictures of her on Instagram

Many believe that she made up to look like a zombie version of the actress Angelina Jolie, with cheeks pressed, a nose and exaggeratedly upturned and lips boudeuses extra-largesElle said that it improves the pictures digitally, but denies trying to try to look like JolieIran has been battling with the worst epidemic of coronavirus in the Middle East, with more than 79000 cases and over 4,900 deaths, according to figures from the Johns Hopkins University

Officials in Tehran have accused the U.s. of crippling its medical system during the pandemic, due to the persistence of the economic crisis Mostafa Salem and Sara Mazloumsaki of CNN contributed to this report