Sail responded to Bonilla: “Are you Also going to look for work in Panama?”

After the statements on Fox Sports Enrique Bonilla, president of the Liga MX, where he stated that players who militated in the Ascent MX could find space in the First Division depending on their quality, or go to Panama, the attacker Alejandro Vela showed his discomfort.

The front of Deer did not hide his annoyance at the words of the manager, and asked him on his official Twitter account if I was also going to look for work in Panama.

“And you lord Bonilla, who was the president of the Ascent MX and could not with the package (or not wanted), do you also go to look for work in Panama or where their ability to take you?”, wrote Sailing.

“President of a league that will let them die and could not handle. And I don’t go out with the theme of “quality” (of the players), when insurance will not see, or a match of league of ascent. We all assume our responsibility, that he will do the same,” added the attacker.

