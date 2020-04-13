saint and fete, sign, birthdays, anniversaries, historical events, world day

On 15 April, it is the Saint Paterne ! And the 26th day of the year placed under the sign of Aries. It is also the birthday of Emma Watson and Maisie Williams. Check out the recap of the notable events that took place on the 15th of April.

15 April : Saint Paterne

On April 15, is the feast of the Paterne. In reference to Saint Paterne, Bishop of Vannes, but also to Saint Paterne of Cardigan, founder of several monasteries in Wales. Both have lived around the Fifth and sixth centuries. Paterne comes from “Pater“which means,”father“in latin. Side character, the Paterne are deemed to be wise, honest, and generous.

Paterne is a name extremely rare, only 86 of the boys are baptized, and since 1900 (source: INSEE).

If you have no Paterne in your entourage (which is very likely given the statistics), be aware that on April 15, you can also wish a happy birthday to Cesar, and Anastasia.

April 15 : zodiac Sign

Persons born on 15 April are Aries. The Rams are born between March 21 and April 20. It is a sign of fire.

Aries is a sign that likes action. Brave, passionate, enthusiastic : it is a real ball of energy who has an idea at the minute. It must be able to follow ! If he is charismatic and popular, it is criticized sometimes also its side-authoritarian or even downright tyrannical. The Ram has a vision, the other to bend.

Aries at work : creative, active, leader

Aries in love : the other two astrological signs associated with fire are leo and Sagittarius.

15 April : world Day

On 15 April, it is the world day of Art. It is the IAA ( International Association of Art) who has created this day in 2012 with the support of UNESCO. Since then, each year, exhibitions and events are organized to celebrate art through the world.

April 15 : Birth of famous people

Among the famous people born on the 15th of April, there are :

Famous people who died on the 15th of April

These personalities have gone on the 15th of April :

Madame de Maintenon , second wife of Louis XIV, who died April 15, 1719 at the age of 83

, second wife of Louis XIV, who died April 15, 1719 at the age of 83 Madame de Pompadour , mistress of Louis XV, who died April 15, 1764 at the age of 42

, mistress of Louis XV, who died April 15, 1764 at the age of 42 Abraham Lincoln , president of the United States, died April 15th 1865 at the age of 56

, president of the United States, died April 15th 1865 at the age of 56 Gaston Leroux , a French writer, who disappeared on 15 April 1927 at age 58

, a French writer, who disappeared on 15 April 1927 at age 58 Jean-Paul Sartre , French writer and philosopher, rejected the Nobel Prize for literature in 1964, died April 15 1980 at age 74

, French writer and philosopher, rejected the Nobel Prize for literature in 1964, died April 15 1980 at age 74 Greta Garbo, Swedish actress, died on April 15, 1990 at 84 years of age

April 15 : historical Events that have taken place to this date

On April 15, 1945, liberation of the concentration camp Bergen-Belsen by british troops

On April 15, 1989, the beginning of the protests in tiananmen, Beijing

On April 15, 1994, foundation of the world Trade Organization (WTO)

The April 15, 1998 release of the film “Le dîner de cons“, with Jacques Villeret and Thierry Lhermitte

April 15, 2013 the attacks on the Boston marathon

On April 15, 2019, fire of Notre Dame in Paris

The tube of the day : “My freedom of thought” by Florent Pagny

Written by Lionel Florence, and composed by Pascal Obispo and interpreted by Florent Pagny, the song “My freedom to think“ranked number one in the charts for six weeks in 2003. In this title, controversy, Florent Pagny is a reference to his difficulties with the income tax. Two years later, the singer was sentenced for tax fraud.

The day before and the day after that

Want to know more on the 14th of April ? Note for example that it is the 14th of April 1900 was inaugurated the Universal Exhibition of Paris. If it is rather on the 16th of April that you are interested, know that the word “computer” was invented on April 16, 1955.

In the meantime, happy birthday Paterne !

