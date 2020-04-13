saint and fete, sign, birthdays, historical events

On 14 April, it is the Sainte-Maxime, and the sign of Aries still reigns on the calendar for a few days. On 14 April, it is also the date of the sinking of the Titanic, and the anniversary of the YouTubeur Norman. You débriefe on the events that have marked the 14th of April in History.

April 14 : Saint Maxime

On 14 April, is the feast of the Maxim, in memory of Saint Maxime, beheaded under the Roman empire to have been converted to christianity by Valerian and Tiburce. Themselves have been carried out on the same day, in 260 after Jesus Christ. This is why the 14th of April, we celebrate also the Valerian and Tiburce.

Maxime comes from the latin “Maximus“which means,”the largest“. An etymology that explains the desire to excellent people to be baptised as well. With a strong character, the Maxim have the taste for challenge. Very sociable, they are also leaders, entrepreneurs.

With popularity falling, the first name Maxime had his best year in 1992 with 8932 births (source: INSEE).

April 14 : zodiac Sign

People born on the 14th of April are Aries. The Rams are born between March 21 and April 20. It is a sign of fire.

Boldness, passion, optimism : these are the qualities that characterize the people of the sign of Aries. Nothing is impossible for these temperaments is brave and combative. On the other hand, they are sometimes criticized for their individualism and their inability to compromise. Their desires and goals are at the centre of their actions, the other to adapt. This can often give rise to conflicts. With the Rams, it passes or it breaks !

Aries at work : creative, active, leader

Aries in love : the other two astrological signs associated with fire are leo and Sagittarius.

14 April : global Day

On the 14th of April is the world Day of Chagas disease after the website of the United Nations. This infection caused by a small parasite that is rampant especially in South America where it is every year, thousands of victims. The disease affects the heart, the esophagus, the colon, and the peripheral nervous system and can cause death in the most severe cases. There are more than 10 000 deaths per year.

The day of April 14, therefore, allows raise the awareness of the larger number of this disease unknown and raise much needed funds to support medical and research.

14 April : Birth of famous people

Overview of the personalities born 14 April :

Robert Doisneau , French photographer, born on April 14, 1912

, French photographer, born on April 14, 1912 Alexander Garden , écraivain French born on 14 April 1965

, écraivain French born on 14 April 1965 Adrien Brody , american actor, born April 14, 1973

, american actor, born April 14, 1973 Sarah Michelle Gellar , american actress born 14 April 1977

, american actress born 14 April 1977 Norman Thavaud , YouTubeur, and French comedian born April 14, 1987

, YouTubeur, and French comedian born April 14, 1987 Flora Coquerel , Miss France 2014, born on the 14th of April 1994

, Miss France 2014, born on the 14th of April 1994 Abigail Breslin, american actress born April 14, 1996

Famous people who died a April 14,

These personalities have left us a 14 April :

Henri Fauconnier , a French writer and Goncourt Prize, who disappeared on 14 April 1973 at 94 years old

, a French writer and Goncourt Prize, who disappeared on 14 April 1973 at 94 years old Simone de Beauvoirphilosopher and novelist French, who died on 14 April 1986 at 78 years old

April 14 : historical Events that have taken place to this date

On April 14, 1900, the inauguration of the universal Exhibition of Paris by the President of the Republic, Émile Loubet

On April 14, 1912, sinking of the Titanic

On April 14, 1947, the creation of the RPF (Rassemblement du Peuple Français) by General de Gaulle

On April 14, 2003, at the end of the sequencing of the human genome

The tube of the day : “Like a hobo” by Charlie Winston

Remember, this was in 2009. France was the warm voice of Charlie Winston, author-composer-interpreter british living in Paris. “Like a hobo“is his first single from the album “Hobo“. It will come very quickly in the top charts, and will meet with a success exclusively French in a first time.

The day before and the day after that

If you want to know is what happened to a 13 April, know that it is to this date that has been decided for the closure of brothels in France in 1946. If it is, rather, the 15 April in which you are interested, note that the actresses Emma Watson and Maisie Williams celebrate their birthday.

In the meantime, happy feast day to all the Maxim !

All the days of April

1 April – 2 April – 3 April – 4 April – 5 April – 6 April – 7 April – 8 April – 9 April – 10 April – 11 April – 12 April – 13 April – 14 April – 15 April