Saint-Lô : Woodkid first headlining Appointments Sonic

It is a real event. While he prepares his big comeback after 7 years of absence, Woodkid is about to go up on stage for a world tour. And on November 14, it will be in the Sleeve for an exceptional concert in the framework of the Appointment Sonic of Saint-Lô taking place from 9 to 14 November 2020. This is the first headliner announced for the festival.

For the occasion, the artist of 37 years will occur in the Expo Parka new place invested by the festival in the absence of la salle Beaufils which is currently under renovation. 2,700 seats, nearly double the previous capacity, are already available for this concert.

A new album in preparation

Famous for having collaborated with Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, or Rihanna and Drake on the realization of the sublime music video for ” Take Care “, Woodkid is then noted as the author-composer and interpreter during the release of his first EP in 2011.

At the time, the title Iron makes a real hit ! A mix of symphonic combining the voice very serious Woodkid and his electro-pop so special. Today, this title has more than 80 million views on YouTube. Two years later, he recorded his single album : The Golden Age. A true masterpiece that has propelled the native of the Rhone on the front of the stage.

This Thursday, April 9, Woodkid has “teasé” his return on Instagram with the cover of her new single ” Goliath “. In the meantime new information about his second album which should be out in a few weeks…

The ticket office is open from this Friday 10 April on the festival website. Concert de Woodkid à 20 h 30 at exhibition Park, Saturday 14 November 2020. On-site, full price : 43 €, presale : 38 €, for subscribers : 33 €, 36 € for card Kiosk and THIS.

