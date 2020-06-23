Saint-Nicolas-de-la-Grave. The veil takes on the color of the base of leisure

After the publication of the decree for the re-opening of the navigation in the water area of the Confluence of the rivers Garonne and Tarn, the CVTG is able to resume its activities with, of course, to the specific provisions of the health. The classic of the activities of the sailing gradually to recover, but in terms of opportunity, it is the resumption of the “Training Wing”, including to provide entertainment to young people for this summer.

The internship veil young spring has not been carried out, 2 summer internships 6/17 years are put in place from July 6 to July 10 and from August 24 to 28, which will be led by a qualified instructor of State Sailing.

Side of the Adults, the Saturday afternoon of sailing activity on the part of the volunteers will resume from 13: 30 to 18 hours health protocols available to those of the French Sailing Federation are in place to accommodate 9 people per group.

As a novelty, to complete the offer of training, an internship of sailing 2 days (always animated by a professional) for adults is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, 25 and 26 June (minimum 4 people, maximum 9 people per group) ; All of these courses at moderate cost are done on sailboats support for solo sailors or family home, not boarding and group guidelines health strict in a good mood.

The number of places is limited, we will be in contact very quickly : the information, preferably by e-mail to cvtg82@gmail.com (there is no phone reception in the Sailing Club of the Tarn-et-Garonne).

Nicolaîte rugby : of the general assembly. The general assembly of the Nicolaitan of rugby will take place on Saturday 27 June 2020, at 19 hours, in the stage of Moutet in Saint-Nicolas-de-la-Grave.

On the agenda : presentation of the financial statements, balance sheet, of the moral, and the balance of the sports, as well as the renovation of the office and of the projects for the coming year with news on a sporting level.

Outdoor cinema Quercinété. Is the recovery of the open-air cinema with Thursday, July 9, at 22 hours, in the courtyard of the castle (in case of rain, full dining room), the projection of “Jojo Rabbit” dramatic comedy Taika Waititi vec Novel, Griffin, Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson (1: 48).