saint, sign, birthdays, famous events

4 June: Sainte Clotilde

Who is Saint Clotilde? Queen of the franks, we know a little bit more her husband. Some Clovis. Patient and caring, and she has spent her marriage to temper her husband (who was authoritarian, a torturer, and bloodthirsty). It is she who caused the conversion to the Christian religion of the king, and 3,000 of his warriors. Anecdotal, you say? Not for the history of France since the baptism will seal the monarchy to Christianity. And the papacy would recognize France as the “eldest daughter of the church“(John Paul II). Let’s go back to Clotilde, who, on the death of Clovis, will leave her son Clothaire I (511-561) to take the throne. She retired near the basilica of St. Martin at Tours, to pray, to not wanting to be seen as a queen but as a servant of God.

The INSEE is 27 037 daughters named Clotilde since 1900, of which over 14,000 are still living.

Other saints celebrated a June 4: Martha, Marta, Martha, Bréaca, Braga, Quirin

June 4: Sign Astro

Gemini is the third of the 12 signs of the zodiac, which begins its cycle on the 21st of May and finishes on 20 June. This double sign close to the twins loves the communication. This sign research, the exchange, the witty words, the jousting of ideas. Gemini loves brainstorming and socialization. This sign also aspires to the “twin flame”, meetings with intellectual and full of wit. Chat, talk, and converse with others for hours allow Gemini to pass on all the subjects that they may be lighter or deeper. Sometimes Gemini can also be the source of rumors. The energy of Gemini is bright, curious, original, creative, and adventurous. The event’s negative character traits is an energy that is agitated, distracted, critical, and voluble.

4 June: International Day of innocent child victims of aggression

Established in 1992 by the united nations, the International Day of innocent child victims of aggression denounces (and wants to raise awareness among the general public) violence against children. Poverty, child labor, armed conflict, attacks against schools, begging to foster such violence. Many associations and NGOs are trying to support, or take care of these children. This day provides a spotlight on these organizations and encourages donations.

4 June: the birth of celebrities

The singer Antoine, in 1944 ;

in 1944 ; The former director of Canal+, Alain de Greef, born in 1947;

born in 1947; The comedian Noah Wyle , known for his role of Dr John Carter in the series Er, born in 1971;

, known for his role of Dr John Carter in the series Er, born in 1971; The actress Angelina Jolie, in 1975 ;

in 1975 ; The model Bar Rafaeli born in 1985;

born in 1985; The contractor Evan Spiegel , co-founder of Snapchat, born June 4, 1990;

, co-founder of Snapchat, born June 4, 1990; The dummy American Lucky Blue Smith born in 1998;

Dead celebrities a June 4,

The writer Giacomo Casanova death at the age of 73 in 1798;

death at the age of 73 in 1798; The German emperor Wilhelm died at the age of 82 in 1941.

June 4: historical events

1783: The flight of the first hot-air balloon by the Montgolfier brothers;

by the Montgolfier brothers; 1917: the award of The first Pulitzer prize ;

; 1940: end of the battle of Dunkirk ;

; 1936: Leon Blum becomes president of the Council of Ministers and shall appoint three women to the government (the women who did not have the right to vote until 1944);

and shall appoint three women to the government (the women who did not have the right to vote until 1944); 1944: The liberation of Rome by the allied troops during the Second World War;

by the allied troops during the Second World War; 1958: The speech of Charles de Gaulle in Algiers, in the course of which he pronounced the famous sentence” I understood you“;

in the course of which he pronounced the famous sentence” I understood you“; 1982: The marketing of the first Minitel ;

; 1989: The Chinese army’s massacre of students on the place Tien a men ;

; 2013: Laurent Fabius, French minister of foreign affairs announces that it has evidence of the use of sarin gas by the army of Bashar al-Assad, in Syria.

June 4: the tube of the day

In your ears, June 4, 1996, screamed the title The X-Files, Mark Snow, number 1 in the charts! Mark Snow, whose real name is Martin Futterman, is a customary song dedicated to films (cinema and television). Able to sign the generic X-Files, the hit series of the 90s, he has also signed the music of the last 4 films of Alain Resnais: Hearts, Les Herbes Folles, You have seen nothing yet and Love, drink and sing.

Buoyed by the success of the series X-files and certainly identifying factor of the series. These few instrumental notes insist on the paranormal, on which agents Mulder and Dana Scully investigate. Mark Snow confesses that he was not satisfied with the outcome in the studio. By pressing “without a purpose” on the keyboard, a response was made to the melody. And the key was missing in the piece was found. Many times a remixed version of electro, the song X-files slipped in the head of the Top 50 in France, where he experienced his greatest success.

The other days of June

