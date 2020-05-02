Saint West : the son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s chewable

Not a day goes by without news of children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. And for good reason, their mother is very active on social networks and loves to share adorable pictures of them. And aunts, too, since Kendall and Kylie Jenner, but also Kourtney and Khloë Kardashian did not hesitate to show their daily lives as a family. In the family Kardashian-West, there is the eldest daughter, North, 6 years, and then a boy, Saint, 4 years. In 2018, it welcomes a third child, a daughter named Chicago born by a surrogate mother. This same woman gives birth in may 2019, to a boy named Psalm.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as well as their two elders, to the North and Saint, were in New York for a trip before Christmas to the family of Kardashian, in Los Angeles. The family was staying at the Ritz, and the little Saint has melted the internet with the pictures of him in combination fluorescent yellow, the playful smile, out of his car. A few hours earlier already, the boy had amused the photographers by pulling out his head from the car. In the day, Kim Kardashian was photographed with her children doing last minute shopping before the holidays.

