Salhia Brakhlia : this beautiful promotion to keep her away from Daily

This Tuesday, June 16, Yann Barthes at the controls of a new number Journal in TMC. He took the opportunity to make an announcement : Salhia Brakhlia will be less present in the beginning of the year. He explained the reason.

It is one of the faces emblematic of Journal. Salhia Brakhlia has made his debut in the antenna to the sides of Yann Barthes. It was then, in the Small Log on Canal +, until it decides to fly of its own wings. But after three years of the antenna BFM TV, the journalist, 34 years of age, was making his return to the fold in September 2018. ” I am happy to announce the arrival of Salhia Brakhlia to present a new sequence of decrypting and feature stories on a Daily basis, from the 3rd of September. Salhia began in The Small Journal, she grew up in the BFM, and we are happy to recover with your own APPOINTMENT “it is excited Yann Barthes on Twitter. Since then, Salhia Brakhlia was daily in the TMC-antenna where presented The moment of truth. But that’s thatshe is about to take (again) out of. It was announced the presenter, with a pride that is not hidden.

Salhia Brakhlia in the output of Journal ?

This Tuesday, June 16, at the end of the chronicle of Salhia Brakhlia, Yann Barthes has in force out to inform the audience about the evolution of his collaborator. ” I take this opportunity to announce two new that concerns you. Two good news “he said. And a detail :” The first is that starting next school year, you join to the morning with France Info along to Marc Fauvelle to present the interview of the policy, from 8: 30 in the morning “. It’s going to be a” a half-hour in the face of those who are in reality… us débriefera every night “, has fun, Yann Barthes. A good promotion for the latter. But fans of the journalist can already reassure himself. Salhia Brakhlia not account for much draw a line in Journal. ” You do not get rid of me “promises, with sense of humor. And for a good reason, the good news is that I wanted to share Yann Barthes is that Salhia Brakhlia ” rthis, in the Daily life to steer a new theme in the new formula of Friday “. The start of school, so that promises to be more responsible !