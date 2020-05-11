Salif Gueye is a battle dance with Will Smith

One would have thought that Salif Gueye had reached the ceiling of his meteoric rise, but not. After NeymarEllen DeGeneres, Bruno Mars and Lacostethe dancer pursues his dream and is now a battle of dance well styled with Will Smith.
Posted on his social networks there are less than 24 hoursthe video culminates already near 4 000 views. The images show a confrontation Will Smith VS the new generation. With effects very cool, Salif Gueye and one other dancer objected to the actor in a battle like a video game and are trying to defeat. In vain, they are literally disintegrated by the legend.
Unknown to the general public a few months ago, the dancer is today a star full ! He took advantage of this time in cahoots with Will Smith to also learn a few steps to Jada Smith.