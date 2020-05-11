Salif Gueye is a battle dance with Will Smith

One would have thought that Salif Gueye had reached the ceiling of his meteoric rise, but not . After NeymarEllen DeGeneres, Bruno Mars and Lacostethe dancer pursues his dream and is now a battle of dance well styled with Will Smith.

Posted on his social networks there are less than 24 hoursthe video culminates already near 4 000 views. The images show a confrontation Will Smith VS the new generation. With effects very cool, Salif Gueye and one other dancer objected to the actor in a battle like a video game and are trying to defeat . In vain, they are literally disintegrated by the legend .

Unknown to the general public a few months ago, the dancer is today a star full ! He took advantage of this time in cahoots with Will Smith to also learn a few steps to Jada Smith .