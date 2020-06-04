SallesObscures.com – Warner Bros. Home Entertainment : learn more about the conditions Blu-Ray 4K the Titans of Cult of the t ! (04/06/2020)

Learn more about the conditions Blu-Ray 4K ‘Titans of Cult’ of the t ! Find these 3 cult films in ditions collectors.

WONDER WOMAN

The Famous amazon is back ! Wonder Woman is available ds now edition of Blu-Ray 4K.

Ralis by Patty Jenkins

Theatrical release in 2017

Main actors : Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, David Thewlis

Synopsis :

Before being Wonder Woman, Diana was princess of the Amazons. When a driver cabbage on his the him talks about the global conflict that rages on the outside, she leaves her to ally with men and trying to put an end to the war. It dcouvrira then any ltendue of its powers

Ldition contains :

The film in 4K

The movie in Blu-ray

Book or case Steelbook collector

Pin exclusive

Collector Poster

Audio and subtitles :

The film in 4K

2160p Ultra High Definition 16×9 2.4:1

Audio: Dolby Atmos-TrueHD : French, English, Deutsch; DTSHD Master Audio: English 5.1; Dolby Digital : Español 5.1, Polski 5.1, Cesk 5.1

Subtitles : English, Español, Nederlands, Polski, Svenska, Norsk, Dansk, Suomi, Cesk ;

For the hearing impaired : English

The movie in Blu-ray

1080p High Definition 16×9 2.4:1

Audio : Dolby Atmos-TrueHD : English; Dolby Digital : English 5.1

Sub-titles : French

For the hearing impaired : English

Public price advised : 29,99

MAD MAX FURY ROAD

THE RACE RESUMES ! MAD MAX FURY ROAD returns edition Blu-ray 4K the 8 July.

Ralis by George Miller

Release in cinemas in 2015

Main actors : Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron

Synopsis :

George Miller, the ralisateur visionary origin of the post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max is making its big comeback in the world of the road warrior. Haunted by his heavy pass, Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) wanders alone through the Dsolation, before finding himself embarqu by the band lImpratrice Furiosa (Charlize Theron). their kits, the warlord Immortan Joe, gathers his troops and hunt down the rebels, leading inluctablement a war, explosive and ruthless.

Ldition contains :

The film in 4K

The movie in Blu-ray

The movie version of Black&Chrome on Blu-ray

Book or case Steelbook collector

Pin exclusive

Mini book or case Steelbook collector

Audio and subtitles :

The film in 4K

2160p Ultra High Set 16×9 2.4:1

Audio : Dolby Atmos : French, English, Dolby Digital : English 5.1, Spanish (Castilian) 5.1, Italian 5.1

Subtitles : French, Nerlandais, Spanish (Castilian), Norvgien, Italian, Finnish, Swedish and Danish

For the hearing impaired : Italian, English

The movie in Blu-ray

1080p High-Set 16×9 2.4:1

Audio : Dolby Atmos : French, English

Subtitles : French, Nerlandais

For the hearing impaired : English

edition Black & Chrome

Audio : Dolby Atmos : French, English. Dolby Digital: Canadian 5.1

Subtitles: French, Nerlandais.

For the hearing impaired: English.

Public price advised : 29,99

READY PLAYER ONE

THE LAST JEWEL OF SCIENCE-FICTION SIGN STEVEN SPIELBERG. IN EDITION BLU-RAY 4K ON THE 29TH OF JULY

Ralis by Steven Spielberg

Theatrical release in 2018

Main actors : Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn

Synopsis :

Laventure, mlant science-fiction and action, ralisateur Steven Spielberg takes place in 2045. The world is at the edge of chaos. His salvation is found in the oasis, a virtual universe fantastic cr by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday. Before disparatre, celui-ci dcide de lguer his vast fortune to anyone dcouvrira luf of Easter numrique he took care to conceal in the oasis. Wade Watts, which did not, however, the profile of a heroes, dcide to participate in the hunt of the treasure. It is then project in a qute dangerous full of mystre and appreciation.

Ldition contains :

The film in 4K

The movie in Blu-ray

Book or case Steelbook collector

A pin-exclusive

A collector poster

Audio and subtitles :

The film in 4K

2160p Ultra High Set 16×9 2.4:1

Audio : Dolby Atmos-TrueHD : French, English ; DTS-HD Master Audio : English 5.1, English 5.1 ; Dolby Digital : Spanish 5.1 ;

Subtitles : French, Nerlandais, Spanish ; For the deaf and hard of hearing : English.

The movie in Blu-ray

1080p High-Set 16×9 2.4:1

Audio : Dolby Atmos-TrueHD : English ; Dolby Atmos in DD+ : English ; DTS-HD Master Audio : English 5.1, English 5.1 ;

Subtitles / Sub-titles : French, Nerlandais, Spanish ; For the deaf and hard of hearing : English.

Public price advised : 29,99

Nicolas Lepretre