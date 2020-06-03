SallesObscures.com – Was featured this week on FilmoTV : output VOD of 3 to 10 June 2020 (03/06/2020)

There are more exits in theaters until June 22, but the output VOD and for some films in advance multiply.

Outputs the week of June 3, 2020

04/06 – My glory days of Antoine de Bary with Vincent Lacoste, Emmanuelle Devos

08/06  Echo in the canyon of Andrew Slater with Jakob Dylan and Cat Power

10/06 – The voyage of Dr. Dolittle by Stephen Gaghan with Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas

10/06  Waves of Trey Edward Shults With Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell McKenzie, Sterling K. Brown

10/06 – La Llorona by Jayro Bustamante with María Mercedes Coroy, Sabrina de La Hoz

Spotlight

The voyage of Dr. Dolittle by Stephen Gaghan with Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas. In this new adaptation of the adventures of the famous doctor and/or veterinarian is able to converse with els animals, this time embodied by Robert Downey Jr, he flies to the rescue of the Queen tomée seriously ill.

Discover

My glory days of Antoine de Bary with Vincent Lacoste, Emmanuelle Devos. Eternal teenager flirting with the thirties, Adrien former child star and broke, is forced to return home to her parents.

Still showing

The piping of Corneliu Porumboiu is a police comedy cruel and playful. A policeman, suspected by his superiors of being corrupt, is joined by the sublime Gilda to escape from jail of her husband, a big bonnet of the mafia. To do this, it needs to go on the island of la Gomera in the canary, and there learn the Silbo, a language whistled, which serves as a coded language to evade the surveillance of the police constantly listening. With its gangsters, its officers ripoux and its femmes fatales, The Piping combines the codes of the movies black, aboriginal humour and very modern. Has not to miss !

Nicolas Lepretre