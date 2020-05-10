Salma Hayek about her husband: “He pushed me a lot”

The mexican actress Salma Hayek has confided about her marriage with François-Henri Pinault, in the american magazine Look.



Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault married since 2009. In the pages of the August issue of the american magazine Lookthe mexican actress 48-year-old confided about his previous romantic relationships, and on her marriage: “When I was younger, I would have liked to know that I was going to fall crazy in love with the perfect man. I was so worried, I frequented men that I would not have had to attend. You despair, and you start out with the wrong people. I’ve also met men well. But I would have liked to be able to tell me at the time: ‘Hey, relax, you’ll have a husband amazing and you’ll love it.’ It would have saved me a lot of heartaches.”

“I don’t think I still want to work”

The couple Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault are the parents of a small Valentina Palomaborn in 2007. The actress spoke about her relationship with her daughter after her birth: “I said, ‘I don’t think I still want to work’. And Francis replied: ‘You should go there. There was no girls lazy at home. This is not the woman I married.'” The actress continues, and describes the reaction of her husband: “And then he said something beautiful: ‘I don’t want to be deprived of your job as an actress. I want to see you on the screen, for me also. And the world has not yet seen the best of yourself. So you can’t stop until you know what you’re capable of.’ He pushed me a lot, saying to myself: ‘Now go’. And he was right.”

“I’ve never been separated from my daughter for more than two weeks”

The actress who played the role of Frida Kahlo insists on his devotion to his family: “I have never been separated from my daughter for more than two weeks. And it was the same with Francis. We do not separate for long periods of time. Ever.”

Actress Salma Hayek has confided to the magazine dedicated to beauty, Allure. Allure/ Patrick Demarchelier

Married to the millionaire François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek tells the story of how the couple manages his money: “I have chosen a way of life where spending that I made prior to my marriage are my expenses. Francis knows this and this is the reason for which I married her. Perhaps this is also why my marriage works well. I still have my independence, and he appreciated that… He respects me a lot.”