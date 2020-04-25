Salma Hayek abuse-does she botox ? She responds to his detractors

Salma Hayek figure, since nearly thirty years, among the most beautiful women in the world. With her doll face, her perfect curves and her glamorous style, the actress, 53-year-old is an icon. But despite its great popularity, the wife of François-Henri Pinault does not receive that positive feedback. In fact, the one who has incarnated Frida Kahlo on the big screen has posted a selfie on Instagram yesterday. Salma Hayek appears in a sublime of natural, no makeup and hair in the wind. It is then that a user of the social network has seen fit to attack the actress of mexican origin on its supposed use of botox. He writes : “Too much botox. This was not necessary, Salma ! “.

A comment may be full of good intentions, but is somewhat misplaced. The belle then took the time to respond to him, rather politely elsewhere. “I don’t do botox. But thank you for the advice because I thought that it was time “, one can read in the bar comments. In fact, some time ago the star had stated that they were not necessarily ready to jump on the table and assured to be natural.

A clear response which echoed the statements of another international star about plastic surgery, Jane Fonda. The screen legend spoke of its relation to the body and the passing of time to the canadian edition of IT : “I have to work all day, to accept me, this is not easy for me. (…) I can’t pretend that I’m not superficial, but there will be no more plastic surgery – I’m just going to make me “butcher”, ” explained the actress of 82 years.