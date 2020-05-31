Salma Hayek accuses Donald Trump of raping a 13 years old girl in 1994

The charges are serious. This is not the first time that Salma Hayek takes issue with Donald Trump, who had already criticised the intention of the us President to build an impenetrable wall between the United States and Mexico to stem the tide of immigration. The wife of François-Henri Pinault, elected woman of the most raunchy of the decade in 2015, also had to fend off the advances of the future head of State that was shown heavily insisting to get an appointment with the one who was not yet famous. A case close to the harassment. This time, Salma Hayek gives cover and accuses the man of rape cases.

The actress, 52-year-old is indeed back on a dark episode in the life of Donald Trump. ” According to a civil court case, Trump allegedly raped a 13 years old girl “ she assured our colleagues from the magazine Number. Salma Hayek also noted that this matter had been quickly “suffocated before they disappear completely from the radar “ when Donald Trump became the President of the United States. “I’ll let you lead the investigation” concluded the star of mexican journalists.

In reality, this rape case had already been revealed in June 2013. A young woman had then confessed that she was violate in 1994 by Donald Trump and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein (inscribed on the u.s. list of sex offenders and convicted in 2008 for prostitution involving a minor). The alleged victim was older than 13 years of age at the time of the facts. Despite the gravity of the insinuations, the lawyer of the complainant had withdrawn his complaint, saying that the latter would have received “many threats “ and that she was “too scared to show their faces “. Salma Hayek has obviously not afraid of being intimidated by Donald Trump and tries to raise the media interest for this case closed without further action.

