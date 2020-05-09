Salma Hayek, actress and wife of François-Henri Pinault

The actress american-lebanese-mexican is known for his roles in A night in hell, Traffic or Bandidas with Pénelope Cruz, or Puss In Boots. She has also performed Frida Kahlo in the film Frida. Salma Hayek also produced the series Ugly Betty from 2006 to 2010. Side private life, she has lived a love story with the actor Edward Norton from 1999 to 2003, but it is François-Henri Pinault, CEO of luxury group Kering, whom she married in 2009. Their daughter, Valentina Paloma, was born on the 21st September 2007.