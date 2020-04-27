Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie met on a selfie

Wednesday, Salma Hayek has delighted fans by posting on his page Instagram a selfie taken next to Angelina Jolie, his partner in the film “The Eternals”.

It’s been five months since the shooting of the next film of the film world Marvel, “The Eternals”, began in Europe. Last July 20 in San Diego, the team of the film was presented to the audience at a major conference organised in the margins of the Comic-Con that had lifted the veil on the roles of the different actors : Salma Hayek, will Ajak, while Angelina Jolie lends her features to Thena. Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo Sunen) and Lauren Ridloff (Makkari) come in particular to complete the casting.

“I’m so lucky…”

While very few pictures of filming have leaked to the press, two of the main stars of the film appeared this week on a photo. This is a selfie posted Wednesday, December 11, 2019 by Salma Hayek on Instagram. On the picture in question, the actress, 53-year-old strikes a pose next to Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani. “My God, I’m so lucky… I thought I was going to just be working with great actors playing aliens; I didn’t know that I was going to bind friendship with incredible human beings,” wrote the wife of François-Henri Pinault.

The same photo was shared on the account of Kumail Nanjianithat measure also fortunate to have two colleagues in size. “I work every day with these wonderful people. It is an honor and a great emotion. It will be so wonderful in “The Eternals”. Each day on the plateau with them is a masterclass. I’m just taking notes”, he joked.

“The Eternals” has started its filming between England and Spain. The film will be released in France on 4 November 2020.

