Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, the selfie that we weren’t expecting on Instagram

Salma Hayek surprised in its over 13 million subscribers to Instagram on Wednesday 11 December. The one who played Frida Khalo in the biopic of the same name, released in 2002, has disclosed a surprising selfie on the social network. The actress is 52 years old took the pose alongside Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, its partners filming in the next Marvel movie, The Eternalsdirected by Chloé Zhao, and which will be screened in French cinemas in November 2020.

“Incredible human beings”

“My God, I’m so lucky…, has written the wife of François-Henri Pinault in legend. I thought I was going to just be working with great actors playing aliens, I did not know that I was going to bind friendship with the incredible human beings.” On the same day, Kumail Nanjiani has also shared this selfie on his account Instagram. And the actor pakistani-american of 41 years to send a message panegyric to its partners, from filming : “I work every day with these wonderful people, he commented on the social network. It is an honor and a great emotion. It will be so wonderful in the film The Eternals. Each day on the plateau with them is a masterclass. I’m just taking notes”. Las, the former wife of Brad Pitt not is still not listed on the famous application.